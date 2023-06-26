These Are Best Front-Wheel-Drive Cars Ever Made, According to Readers

The beauty of FWD is packaging. I mean sure, before stability aids, the tendency to under- rather than oversteer, while frustrating to enthusiasts/performance oriented drivers, was a nice safety blanket and all - but it’s the packaging that was the killer app. Think about a VW Golf vs. an almost equal footprint first gen BMW 1 series (which was RWD) - there’s a ton more space in the Golf.

If you look for vehicles that really make the most of the architecture:

Honda Fit - there’s no other car with that little footprint and that much interior usable space. And it’s a perfectly pleasant, solidly built, nice-to-drive modern subcompact.

FWD cargo-vans - basically the long line of French and Italian vans starting with the first Citroen Type H. Today’s iteration of that is the Fiat Ducato and all its European platform mates - in the US, we know that as the Ram Promaster. I have one of those (for camping and as a base vehicle for mountainbiking and windsurfing) - the load floor is tons lower than the competition with equal ground clearance, because of course there’s no driveshaft to the back and all that. Yep, a bit challenged for traction when fully loaded and going up a hill - but other than that, awesome (of course, the US minivan drivetrain sucks in comparison to the turbodiesels they have in Europe, but that’s a whole separate story).

Golf - nope, VW wasn’t the first to FWD. Nope, they didn’t invent the modern FWD compact hatch. But man, they defined the category. In Germany, for decades now, the Golf is generic for “car” - it’s big enough (inside) for small families, small enough (outside) to drive in congested tight cities, economical, reasonably fun to drive. And it has been that for decades now. The base models are reasonably priced, pretty underpowered, and sip fuel - and at the other end of the spectrum, you’ve got the R... And hey, with the GTI, they pretty much defined (even though they didn’t invent it) the hot hatch category.

For sheer fun in an affordable package (that was remarkably useful despite it’s small size) - the OG Mini; nuff said...

For a different kind of luxury - the OG Citroen DS. That thing still looks wicked cool today - and man, with the air suspension and all that space inside, it was also wicked comfortable.