Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Honda

The 2023 Honda Civic Type R Is Here to Play With Record-Setting Nürburgring Lap

A 7:44.881 marks a new fastest front-wheel-drive time for the Nordschleife.

By
Steve DaSilva
Comments (3)
Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled The 2023 Honda Civic Type R Is Here to Play With Record-Setting Nürburgring Lap
Photo: Honda

Five years ago, Honda set a new front-wheel drive Nürburgring record with the FK8 Civic Type R. That car ran a 7:43.8, which stood untested for a year before Renault took the podium with its Megane RS Trophy-R and a 7:40.1 time. Now, Honda’s taken the throne back in a new Type R, with a 7:44.881 lap. Wait, what?

Watch
Honda Finally Reveals Specs on the New 2023 Civic Type R
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
2023 Honda Civic Type R Spec-Ulation
July 26, 2022
2023 Civic Type R: How It Looks
November 16, 2022

In case you missed it:

Yes, you read that right: The new record-setting lap is slower than the old one. That’s not the fault of the Type R itself, but of the track—as of 2019, the rules around what counts as a “lap” changed. The new route is longer, meaning all newly certified record times will be higher.

Advertisement
Image for article titled The 2023 Honda Civic Type R Is Here to Play With Record-Setting Nürburgring Lap
Photo: Honda

Yet, even with the newly-lengthened course, the new Civic Type R stomps some major competitors. Cars like the AMG CLA and E 63 S, the Gallardo, and the track-special fifth-generation Camaro Z28 all fall before the little Civic’s record—many of them, even, on the shorter track map.

Top Image
Tout Image
83% off
Charging Station for Samsung

Charging Station for Samsung

3-in-1 fast charging
This all in one charging station can charge your phone, Galaxy Watch, and earbuds at once.

Advertisement

The Type R that set this Green Hell time was about as stock as it gets, its only modification from factory being a set of dealer-option Cup 2 tires. Having driven the updated Type R on track with those tires, I’m unsurprised that it’s faster than the old one—the car remains immaculately composed through the sort of tight, precarious corners that make up much of the Ring.

The Type R has now set records at Suzuka and the Nürburgring. What comes next? It seems we’ll just have to wait and see.