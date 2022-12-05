Lexus RX L

Introduced for the 2018 model year, the RX L was a model that dealers had been begging Lexus for. They needed something to sell customers that had a third row since no other Lexus vehicle had one. But now an all new RX has debuted without a third row, and a new three-row model called TX (and based on the coming Toyota Grand Highlander) is coming. So after just four short years on the market, the RX L is no more.