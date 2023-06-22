These 10 States Write The Most Speeding Tickets

These 10 States Write The Most Speeding Tickets

Drivers are 1.5 times more likely to get a ticket for speeding in these states

Ryan Erik King
Photo: Jorge Villalba (iStock by Getty Images)

Despite exceeding the posted speed limit being an offense in all 50 states, we have probably seen countless drivers on the road driving above the limit or done it ourselves. However, only about nine percent of drivers across the United States have a speeding ticket on their record. As with any average, plenty of states are above the national mean.

Insurance agency Insurify has identified which states issue the most speeding tickets using their database of over 4.6 million car insurance applications. The agency noted that auto insurance applicants must disclose their driving history over the past seven years, including speeding tickets. Its data science team compared the number of drivers with speeding violations to the total number of drivers to rank each state. Here are the states at the top of the list:

10. Wyoming

Photo: Joe Sohm/Visions of America/Universal Images Group (Getty Images)

With 12.01 percent of Wyoming drivers having a speeding ticket on their record, Wyoming opens the list already three percentage points above the national average.

9. Colorado

Photo: Joe Sohm/Visions of America/Universal Images Group (Getty Images)

Colorado slightly edged out Wyoming, with 12.03 percent of Colorado drivers being written up for speeding.

8. Washington

Photo: Joe Sohm/Visions of America/Universal Images Group (Getty Images)

While 12.17 percent of drivers in Washington have gotten speeding tickets, I expected that number to increase with the state moving to install speed cameras in work zones on state highways.

7. Alaska

Photo: Joe Sohm/Visions of America/Universal Images Group (Getty Images)

The largest state in the country has plenty of roads to speed on, and people do get caught, with 12.40 percent of Alaskan drivers with speeding tickets on their record. Though, drivers won’t be able to escape a potential ticket with a “white privilege” card.

6. Virginia

Photo: Joe Sohm/Visions of America/Universal Images Group (iStock by Getty Images)

Virginia might be for lovers, but it has never been for speeders. Though, the state missed out on the top five, with only 12.65 percent of Virginia drivers being written up for speeding.

5. South Carolina

Photo: Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group (Getty Images)

South Carolina is considering an extra fee to register vehicles from out of state. But the state seemingly gets a decent slice of revenues from tickets, with 13.35 percent of South Carolina drivers written up for speeding.

4. Wisconsin

Photo: Joe Sohm/Visions of America/Universal Images Group (Getty Images)

Until a manufacturer can find an automated way to escape speeding tickets, Wisconsin’s drivers will just have to slow down because 13.43 percent of Wisconsin drivers have speeding tickets on their records.

3. North Dakota

Photo: Joe Sohm/Visions of America/Universal Images Group (Getty Images)

Despite a notable incident with a grandmother getting four tickets in three hours in South Dakota, their neighbors to the north have it harder, with 14.41 percent of North Dakota drivers having speeding tickets.

2. Iowa

Photo: Joe Sohm/Visions of America/Universal Images Group (Getty Images)

A speeding ticket case once went all the way to Iowa’s state supreme court, so it isn’t surprising that 14.87 percent of Iowa drivers have been written up for speeding.

1. Ohio

Photo: Joe Sohm/Visions of America/Universal Images Group (Getty Images)

Ohio leads the nation in speeding tickets handed out, with 14.95 percent of the state’s drivers being cited for going over the limit. Some localities have certainly done their part to tightly monitor Ohio’s roads, including one village that collected $3 million in fines.

