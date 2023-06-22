These 10 States Write The Most Speeding Tickets

Despite exceeding the posted speed limit being an offense in all 50 states, we have probably seen countless drivers on the road driving above the limit or done it ourselves. However, only about nine percent of drivers across the United States have a speeding ticket on their record. As with any average, plenty of states are above the national mean.

Insurance agency Insurify has identified which states issue the most speeding tickets using their database of over 4.6 million car insurance applications. The agency noted that auto insurance applicants must disclose their driving history over the past seven years, including speeding tickets. Its data science team compared the number of drivers with speeding violations to the total number of drivers to rank each state. Here are the states at the top of the list: