Traffic Is Down But Speeding Tickets Over 100 MPH Are Way, Way Up

Toilet paper supplies aren’t the only thing moving at a quicker rate due to the covid-19 outbreak. It would appear the diminishing traffic and open roads have encouraged some to break the traffic laws, as citations over the century mark are way up in recent weeks.

It’s not too shocking to see a spike in car crimes when things have been cleared out on an unprecedented scale everywhere, with only loose enforcement of quarantine and stay-at-home orders in many areas. The area empties out and the street-racers and “real drivers” go out and have themselves a good time. At least until the cops catch on or somebody gets hurt.

The California Highway Patrol claims its ticketing almost twice as many motorists for speeding since the start of the stay-at-home order compared to the year prior, when there was no stay-at-home order. From the LA Times:

In the month after the start of the stay-at-home order March 19, the CHP issued 2,493 tickets throughout California for speeding more than 100 mph. Officers wrote 1,335 tickets for that offense during the same period last year. One motorist was arrested and charged with speeding, reckless driving and driving without a license after officers clocked him going 165 mph in a Cheverolet Camaro on Interstate 5 in San Juan Capistrano, an official said. Caltrans officials believe the increase in speeding is connected to a reduction in traffic volume on state roads, which has declined by about 35% compared with this time last year.﻿



So, again, traffic is down to record lows, meaning there are fewer people driving. But of those people still driving, there are somehow twice as many breaking traffic laws compared to what would be a period of normal circumstances.

Obviously speeding over 100 mph and street racing are never safe activities outside of the setting of a race track under the purview of professionals. But just like that dumb Cannonball record attempt a few weeks ago, any trouble you cause authorities right now, especially in the event of a crash or emergency, will be far more draining on the system and potentially far more dangerous for everyone involved.

Don’t be stupid! Stay home as much as you can. If you do go out, obey the traffic laws. And watch out for large German sedans with weird tape on the taillights and a bunch of smelly dudes crammed inside speeding by. They probably think they’re about to achieve something.