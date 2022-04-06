I am convinced that there is no better vintage racing happening anywhere in the world right now than at Goodwood, and perhaps the best of that is when the circuit puts on its famous Members Meeting. There’s a new Members Meeting, the 79th running, going down this coming weekend. Ahead of the event, the Goodwood YouTube channel is throwing it back to some classic on-track battles from last year. Here’s a good one that you absolutely need to watch with your eyeballs.

Advertisement

This is a short little dice between two extremely competitive racers, but it’s a good one and it helps showcase what these two drivers are particularly good at. First up is Gordon Shedden. The three-time British Touring Car Championship winner is good at a few things, but he’s particularly adept at defending attacks from behind. The guy has spent years perfecting the art of staying ahead of faster cars, and it shows here. Lotterer, likewise, is a particularly aggressive racer and will push those ahead of him into a mistake more often than not. He’s perhaps earned his reputation as a crash-em-up racer in Formula E. Thankfully both cars stayed fully intact this round.

If Shed were in a touring car, I’m very skeptical that Andre Lotterer could ever get by, particularly not without some contact. Because these two are racing vintage cars worth millions, however, they’re a tick or two more conservative.

It’s a short clip at just over two minutes, but it’s well worth your time to sit and watch these couple of laps. In more or less equal equipment, it’s really anyone’s game. There are a few moments here that really sort the buyers from the spyers, and if either driver had been just a little more greedy, the whole thing could have ended in tears. The mutual respect here is just astounding, and I love watching it. I think I’ll go click the play button one more time.