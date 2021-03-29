There's An Entire Car Company For Sale

Photo : Falcon Motorsports

If you’ve ever wanted to own a car company, you’re in luck because Falcon Motorsports is on the market right now for $675,000, all in. This is not a majority stake, nor senior partnership. We’re talking an entire car company.



Sure, it’s a car company that reportedly produced all of seven vehicles during its whole run as a carmaker, which more or less dates back a decade according to Carscoops. But to be fair, the few production cars that rolled off its assembly line, all of them Falcon F7 models, were not the worst looking cars I’ve ever seen.

Here’s a refresher for those of you who don’t recall our brief coverage of the F7:

Both the Falcon Motorsports company and its Falcon F7 came from designer and engineer Jeff Lemke, who had previously been a supplier for Detroit’s Big Three automakers. He designed body panels for the Prowler and Viper and founded Falcon to make his own monocoque, LS-powered supercar. His efforts culminated with the F7, which was featured in the 2011 North American International Auto Show, per the ad.

Lemke saw his company as the American reply to the likes of Ferrari but based in the iconic Motor City. But making cars is hard; selling them is even harder. The supercars Falcon produced were priced at around $250,000 new, but Falcon would not go on to sell very many of them.

Photo : Falcon Motorsports

Now, the company itself is priced below the cost of three of its production models. I know cars are depreciating assets but I didn’t know this extended to car companies themselves.



So, it looks like Lemke is ready to move on from supercar company ownership and will sell you Falcon Motorsports, along with most of its assets, per the ad. Oh, and the “sale includes one fully operating Falcon F7 Supercar.”

Here are some more of the details from the, uh, succinct sales ad:

Fore Sale is the Falcon F7 Super Car product line. ... Tools, molds, material lists and other items currently in possession of Falcon will be included with the sale. All logos, slogans, trademarks, copyrights, know how, processes, trade secrets, formulae, inventions, engineering data, electronic databases, all drawings, license agreements, and all other intellectual and/or proprietary information and property and applications for or licenses of used in connection with the building of the Falcon automobile.

The ad for the car company can be seen on LoopNet, a commercial property listing site. You can read this one of two ways: Either it’s a three-for-one that buys you a whole car company, a working supercar, and a commercial property. Or, it’s just a warehouse that happens to have some production tooling and a pretty neat, abandoned car inside.

Photo : Falcon Motorsports

Photo : Falcon Motorsports