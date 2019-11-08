There is no vent, snorkel, winglet, or carbon fiber addendum that Pagani will reject these days, and the original design, seen here on Zonda 001, might just be as wonderful as the company’s look has ever been. (If you didn’t hear already, there are a bunch of Pagani Zondas parked in New York’s Grand Central Terminal for the past couple days. Technically the exhibit is over in like two hours, but we forgot to mention it earlier. Oops. Get ‘em while you can.)

