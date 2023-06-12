Top Gear Tesla Roadster Road Test

I loved the TG review of the Tesla Roadster where it ran out of battery on the track. It’s just crazy to see how far they have come since the days of being a scrappy startup (although reliability concerns still dog them a bit). 16 hours to charge a battery that was only good for 55 miles is a far cry from the 300+ plus miles you get in a fraction of the time with a Supercharger.

It’s still wild to me how this all turned out to be fake. It was the last time Tesla was on the right side of any story.

Submitted by: paradsecar

Jalopnik's Incident

Jalopnik’s Incident

The First (Public) 2016 Chevrolet Camaro Crash | Neat Stuff in Cool Cars

I know you asked for an explanation to go with our link, but I really don’t think this needs one

WE ARE SORRY.

Submitted by: My X-Runner Carries bikes

RCR Car Giveaways

RCR Car Giveaways

2010 Ford Mustang S197 Revision Convertible 5MT: Regular Car Reviews #mustang #s197

Always some of both the best, interesting, oddly intellectual, and inappropriate car reviews (in the name).

However, the lead in with “this can be yours” gambling promo just causes me to go “nope, not today” - exit. I understand the concept but I just can’t support gambling/lotteries like that.

YouTube is a weird game. Gotta figure out how to make money in one way or another. Alas, the reviews are still very good if you ignore that part.

Submitted by: FutureDoc

Top Gear Destroying a Mazda Furai

Top Gear Destroying a Mazda Furai

MAZDA FURAI CONCEPT – THE CAR THAT TOP GEAR DESTROYED

I mean, burnt Furai has to be close to the top of the list, right?

Ya know, I totally forgot this happened. Even today, nearly a decade later, I’m still pissed about it. What a beautiful machine this thing was.

Submitted by: JohnnyWasASchoolBoy

Richard Hammond's Rimac Crash

Richard Hammond’s Rimac Crash

Richard Hammond Crashes A $1 Million Rimac Concept One | The Grand Tour

I bet half of these are Top Gear or Richard Hammond. My first thought is Richard crashing the Rimac.

Buddy, you are absolutely right. Top Gear and The Grand Tour have done a real number on the vehicles they’ve driven over the year.

Submitted by: jstump

Doug

Doug

The 2005 Acura NSX Was the End of an Automotive Icon

Any video by Doug DeMuro.

Oh??? No need to do Doug in this way.

Submitted by: Louie

Sedan de Wheel

Sedan de Wheel

Image for article titled The Worst Car Review Moments Immortalized On Video, According To You
Photo: Cadillac

I know it’s not on video and it predates a lot of Jalops but the peak malaise car review was when Car & Driver took the heavily promoted FWD Cadillac Sedan de Ville on a skidpad and a rear tire rolled od off the rim.This was also around the time GM sent a repo man to take back C&D’s Buick Riviera long term test car after the initial review slammed it.

Yeah so this isn’t a video, and I couldn’t even find the story that referenced it, but I’m going to believe that this really happened just because it’s so outrageous. The world is a better place because of stuff like this. God, these cars were such shit.

Submitted by: Slow Joe Crow

Cybertruck Mayhem

Cybertruck Mayhem

Image for article titled The Worst Car Review Moments Immortalized On Video, According To You
Screenshot: Tesla via YouTube

Does elon breaking the bullet proof window count?

Yes, it sure does. Crazy to think that this happened 45 years ago, and the Cybertruck still hasn’t come out.

Submitted by: Denver is too damn high via Twitter

A Hot Viper

A Hot Viper

Image for article titled The Worst Car Review Moments Immortalized On Video, According To You
Photo: Dodge

I remember watching a Motor Trend Tv Episode where a Dodge Viper GTS blew its water pump. An overheating Dodge go figure I still like the Viper Though

Where this video lives on the internet, I will never know. But, it’s certainly not surprising that a Viper would overheat. Add in the fact Motor Trend was probably gunning it, and you’ve got a recipe for one toasty Viper GTS.

Submitted by: Mike La Grassa via Facebook

A Big Oops in a Comet

A Big Oops in a Comet

1,300HP Mercury Comet BRAKE FAILURE CRASH

That [Autotopia] review of the Pro Street ‘64 Comet where they knew the throttle was sticking and the brakes were insufficient before they began, just wore the lap belt parts of the full harnesses instead of the shoulder straps as well, were driving around dragging the brakes trying to keep speeds down, and then plowed into the back of a minivan at speed. Just shockingly stupid, all the way around.

Oh my God. I’ve never seen this before, but Jesus Christ what a mess. I’m amazed nobody was killed by this. That Honda Pilot probably has no idea what hit it.

Submitted by: Nick Dixon via Facebook

Fast & Furious Counts If You Ask Me

Fast & Furious Counts If You Ask Me

Image for article titled The Worst Car Review Moments Immortalized On Video, According To You
Photo: Universal Pictures via IMDb

If you stretch the definition of Car Review to include the Fast and the Furious series, there’s that. On a side note, how come americans kept the U in Furious? Shouldn’t ya’ll be calling it Fast and Furios?

F&F movies absolutely count as reviews! They’re educational, if you ask me. Don’t agree with how I feel? Well, that’s too bad. I’m the one making rules around here!

Submitted by: Steve Pridgeon via Facebook

The Eddie Enzo Incident

The Eddie Enzo Incident

Eddie Griffin ferrari Enzo Crash

Not sure if it counts, but I’ll throw Eddie Griffin’s metaphorical hat into the wall.

Sorry, ring, I meant to say ring. He threw the Enzo into the wall.

And now I’ll throw him under the bus.

Holy hell. I completely forgot about this. I remember watching this video on early YouTube and getting absolutely pissed to shit over it. I would have taken better care of this Enzo than Eddie Griffin did. It’s a travesty.

Submitted by: Give Me Tacos Or Give Me Death

