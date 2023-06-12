Who doesn’t love a good mess? I know I do, and, apparently, so do the rest of you folks. A few days ago, we asked you to share some of your favorite car review gone-wrong moments immortalized on video, and boy, did you deliver.



Some of these are a bit more extreme than others, but we’ve got a wide range of misfortune to share. There’s everything from burning cars and fake narratives, to crashes and the wrong sorts of vibes. Oh, and as you’d imagine there is a whole lot of Top Gear. That’s not too much of a surprise. Few people are better at ruining vehicles than those guys.

What I’m trying to say is that if you like mayhem, this right here is the slideshow for you. You’ll get your fill of carnage here, and it should suffice you for at least a day or so. Anyway, why don’t we pop down below and see some of the favorite bad car review moments from our fellow Jalops.