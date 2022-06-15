We were excited to learn last year that Microlino, Swiss makers of BMW Isetta-inspired electric microcars, had survived a rough several years and was back on track with a new design and a production plan. This month, that plan comes to fruition: the Microlino 2.0 has entered production in Turin, and the company has sent its configurator live with pricing. This is good stuff.

No, it’s not the cheapest. The first-run Pioneer Series, of which 999 will be made, costs 20,990 euros, or about $21,850. With that, you get almost everything, though — a sun roof, medium-range battery, an interior upholstered in a combination of vegan leather and suede and even an integrated kick scooter among other goodies. The base Microlino Urban will start at the equivalent of $15,600.

All Microlinos work with 17 horsepower alongside a “Sports Mode” that temporarily boosts output to 25 hp , and 87 lb-ft of torque. Curb weight varies between 1,100 and 1,180 pounds; opting for the largest battery pack brings it closer to the top end of that range. Microlino quotes a top speed of 55 mph, while the three packs on offer net you 60, 108 or 142 miles of range. Because they’re all so dang tiny though, they only take between three and four hours to top up over a European household outlet. The company provides Level 2 charging cables as well with the purchase of every friend.

Microlino is planning to make its first deliveries in its native Switzerland this summer, followed by Germany and Italy in the fourth quarter of 2022. The quadricycle, as it’s called in Europe, will not be legal in its current form on U.S. roads. However, the company’s FAQ page makes it seem as though they’re still planning to bring the little guy here eventually, albeit with “some design changes.” Let’s hope they’re nothing too profound — the version for Europe looks perfect as is.