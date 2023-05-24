Road to 100: 1921

Howdy Wilcox might have one of the greatest names in motorsport history, but he also has a few records to his name. In 1919, after winning the race, the crowd serenaded the local racer with Back Home Again in Indiana. That marked the first time the song was performed at the race and has become a mainstay of pre-race ceremonies. (His car, too, was entered by the Indianapolis Motor Speedway itself, making it the first winning entry to be directly affiliated with the track.)

But when Wilcox was classified dead last in the 1921 Indy 500, he became the first driver in the race’s history to finish both first and also last.