Here at Jalopnik, we’re always on the lookout for fun, creative ways to get from A to B. Naturally, this led us to test out an electric bike. And that means that right now, we’ve got a VanMoof S3 e-bike sitting here in the office waiting to be ridden. So, what do you want to know about it?



I picked the bike up from the store in Brooklyn and had my first taste of electric bike freedom while riding over the bridge and up to our office in midtown Manhattan. There, the bike has been met with excitement from the other NYC-based Jalops, all eager to find out more about all of its buzzes, zips, pings and bongs. It makes a lot of noises.

Now that we’ve got our hands on it, we’re going to put it through its paces here in New York to see what it’s like living with an e-bike for a week. That means I’ll be commuting into the office with it, riding it to meet friends and using it for any journey I have to make in the city. There’s also an important question to answer: Will it fit in my shoe-box-sized apartment?

If you aren’t familiar with VanMoof, it’s a Dutch electric bike maker that currently offers two models. This S3 that we have has 28-inch wheels and a frame that the brand says is good for anyone over 5’8”. The company also has the X3, which has 24-inch wheels and a smaller frame for shorter riders.

Both bikes have the same 504-Wh battery, top speed of 20 mph and a claimed range of 37 to 93 miles, depending on how much electric assistance you want.



Onboard, there’s an automatic gearbox, which might take some getting used to, and an electric bell that has already made me jump. The list price for the VanMoof S3 is ​​$2,448, but after taxes and shipping that’s up to $2,731 here in New York. And that’s a lot for a bike, no matter how much it helps you pedal.



But what would you want from a three thousand dollar bike? Head to the comments section and let us know what you want to know about the VanMoof S3. I’ve got a week to try and find an answer to all of your queries.