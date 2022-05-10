Harley-Davidson’s all-electric spinoff brand LiveWire has been teasing a middleweight flat-track style bike for some time. Today, at an investor conference, H-D finally revealed this new electric motorcycle, the LiveWire S2 Del Mar. It looks fantastic, and among electric motorcycles, it’s pretty reasonably priced.

During Tuesday’s investor conference, LiveWire announced plans to build a bunch of new electric motorcycles, all riding on the company’s new Arrow modular architecture. The first bike to debut is this, the S2 Del Mar, an electric flat track-inspired street bike meant to handle pavement and dirt.

LiveWire has only given us a few details so far, but we’re loving what we see.

The company says the Del Mar is the first motorcycle to use the Arrow-based S2 middleweight platform. The bike is still in development, but LiveWire says it’s targeting a 440-pound curb weight. The motorcycle will also receive over-the-air updates to both the electric drivetrain and to low-voltage systems like the brakes. That system can even help diagnose maintenance issues with the motorcycle.

LiveWire says that the Arrow architecture comes with a lot of advantages. The battery and motor unit are now structural elements, not unlike what you’d see in a modern gas-burning motorcycle. The company expects the Del Mar to offer 80 horsepower, with a 0-60 of 3.5 seconds or less. And while LiveWire doesn’t state how large the battery will be, it says targeted city range will be 100 miles. The bike will ride on 19-inch wheels wrapped in tires meant for on- and off-road.

The battery pack consists of 2170 cylindrical cells, a scalable format that will allow LiveWire to build a larger S1 and a smaller S3 motorcycle, all on the Arrow platform. Thanks to simplified construction, LiveWire says this bike will take 44 percent less time to build than the LiveWire One. And like the One, the S2 Del Mar will be built alongside conventional internal-combustion Harley-Davidson bikes.

The Del Mar is set to debut in Spring of 2023, with 100 examples of a Launch Edition, seen above with the tiger-stripe indigo paint pattern and unique wheels that evoke a printed circuit. The base-model Del Mar will cost $15,000. Reservations are open now.

Update: Harley-Davidson tells us that the S2 Del Mar Launch Edition sold out in just 18 minutes. You can still put your name down for a regular Del Mar.





