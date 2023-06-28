The Triumph Speed 400 And Scrambler 400 X Are The Mini Modern Retro Bikes You've Been Waiting For

If you close your eyes and imagine an motorcycle, you’re probably going to end up picturing one of a few specific bikes. Maybe you imagine a Harley-Davidson, black paint and chrome gleaming in the sunlight. Maybe it’s some genre of sportbike, a bright red Panigale or neon-green Ninja. But maybe there’s a third bike you picture: The classic, timeless Triumph Bonneville.

It’s an instantly recognizable silhouette, one that’s gotten plenty of people into motorcycling as a whole. But those beginners are often disappointed at first — they get their M endorsement, only to find that the Bonnie they wanted is enormous, heavy, and far too powerful for their untamed wrists to manage. But now, those beginners can rejoice. Triumph has built not one, but two beginner Bonnies: The Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X.

Neither bike wears the Bonneville name, but both wear its styling cues while rounding out their own model lines. They also share a brand new 398cc single-cylinder engine, the smallest in Triumph’s lineup. It makes a beginner-friendly 39.5 hp and 27.7 lb-ft of torque in both motorcycles, and still looks the modern-retro part with faux cooling fins along the sides. That single cylinder shaves weight, too — the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X are the lightest Bonnie—styled bikes in Triumph’s lineup.

The Speed 400 slots in beneath the Speed 1200 and Speed 900, both a slightly more performance-oriented take on the Bonnie silhouette. It’s the lightest of the bunch, at 375 lbs, and has a very approachable 31-inch seat height. For ripping around city streets, it’s likely to be a very fun little bike.

The Scrambler 400 X, however, may be even more interesting. It shares its engine and frame with the Street, but gains a bit of length in its wheelbase for stability. It also gets a 19-inch front wheel, off road-style bars, and slightly lengthened suspension travel — all the makings of a proper scrambler. Sure, the Scrambler’s 5.9 inches front and rear aren’t that much more than the Street’s 5.5 up front and 5.1 in back, but you’re not probably taking the little 400 out to Dakar. If you do, send pictures.

U.S. pricing for the 400 twins has yet to be announced, but the bikes should be hitting American shores early next year. For initial impressions, all eyes will likely be on India — the Street and Scrambler will pop up there next month, long before we get to try them out stateside.