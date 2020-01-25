The TDF-1 Is A Formula 1 Car Rebuilt For Reliable Track Use

Photo : TDF

Do you want a Formula 1 car to take to track days but don’t want to bring an entire team of mechanics with you? Well good news, because for just $2 million, Tour-de-Force Power Engineering will sell you an F1 car that has been “expertly re-engineered for private use.”

Built from a 2011 Marussia or 2012 Sauber Formula 1 chassis, the TDF-1 is designed to go 3000 kilometers between service. The 2.4-liter V8 engines that were originally in these cars have been replaced by 1.7 liter 4-cylinders pushing 600 horsepower. A dry weight of 1,322 pounds gives these cars a power-to-weight ratio of about 1,000 horsepower per metric ton.

Advertisement

Photo : TDF

The company is claiming 95 percent of the performance of a Formula 1 car. Zero to 60 times are under two seconds with a top speed somewhere north of 200 mph. The cars retain the original F1 aerodynamics, so at speed they will slow down with 4.5g of deceleration and corner at 4g . They also have DRS, though TDF added a safety feature that shuts it off when the driver hits the brakes or turns the steering wheel . One thing it doesn’t come with is a good excuse for not being the fastest driver at the track.

There is a push-button starter in the cockpit and actual radiator fans mounted in the car, so you could presumably drive this by yourself, should you have $2 million but also no friends. The car runs on high octane race fuel, and sadly does not come with a license plate.