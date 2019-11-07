The Sounds--'Painted By Numbers'

Traffic sucks, so why not start your morning off with some music? You provide the toast and we’ll provide the jams.
You know what you need? More Swedish indie rock with ‘80s inspired synth and a wickedly amazing frontwomen.
You’re welcome.
Managing Editor of Jalopnik.