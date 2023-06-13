Sarasota Classic Car Museum gets boot from its landlord

The museum has asked New College for more time to move its collection, but as of Friday, it hadn’t heard back. And if it doesn’t receive more time, it doesn’t sound like the museum has a plan in place about what to do. From Godbey’s perspective, it’s simply too much to ask on such a short timetable. “You can’t walk through the property and not come to the conclusion that this is a hell of an endeavor,” he told the Herald-Tribune.

But he’s not giving up hope, either, and says he still believes the museum can work something out with New College, saying, “We’re ready for a conversation. We’re ready to choose a reasonable date, ready to be agreeable.”