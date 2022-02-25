Just like everything else in this godforsaken world, the 2022 Ram 1500 TRX just got a lot more expensive. And no, I’m not talking about dealer markup insanity. I’m talking about the MSRP of a new Ram TRX. Of course the TRX is known for taking sick jumps with its beefy suspension, but so far the biggest jump its taken may be the price.



As Marlo Stanfield said in The Wire, “Price of The TRX going up.” Well, it was something like that.

Let me explain. Based on MSRP alone, a new 2022 TRX will set you back $76,880 before destination. Mopar Insiders reports that, if you were to have made the same purchase in 2021, it would have cost you $70,425. That’s a jump of $6,455 in a single model year. To put it another way, it’s a nearly 10 percent increase in price.

Just to add insult to injury, the destination charge has also risen by $100. That means a destination charge for a new TRX is $1,795. Add those numbers together, and it’s going to cost you nearly $79,000 just to enter TRX-land.

When Stellantis first started selling the TRX in early 2021, the truck actually snuck in at just under $70,000. However, later in the model year, the price increased by about $430 to the $70,425 base.

As I said before, these are the prices before dealer markups, which have also proven to be sheer insanity lately.

The Canadian Market TRX is going to an even more eye-watering price. If you’re a Canadian who wants to blend in with those stupid fuckin’ truckers, you can buy a TRX for $105,485. However, these prices do include destination.

There’s no word on exactly why the prices are jumping to this extent, but some educated guesses are general inflation and the price of manufacturing the truck and its parts just costs more. Another guess — and this is purely speculation — is they are charging that much money because they can. People want the TRX and are willing to pay through the nose for it, and this is the result of that fact.