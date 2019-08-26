Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Porsche (YouTube)

Does it feel like we’ve been handing out records to just about anyone these days, or is it just me? Anyway, the soon-to-be-released Porsche Taycan has apparently been crowned the fastest four-door electric vehicle (heavy emphasis on four-door, there) to drive the Nürburgring. So, congrats to them?

Earlier this year, Volkswagen took home the EV lap record at the ‘Ring with its I.D. R., which set a 6 minute 05.336 second lap. Not to be outdone, Porsche took their Taycan to the track to try its hand at the whole “record” thing, Porsche’s press release reports.

Here’s more from Porsche on the kind of tests it conducted:

“The Taycan mastered its Triple Endurance Run superbly. First, our electric sports car demonstrated the reproducibility of its performance as part of a strenuous test involving 26 successive acceleration runs from zero to 200 km/h. Then it completed 3,425 kilometres within 24 hours in Nardò without any issues and now the record at the Nürburgring-Nordschleife,” remarks Stefan Weckbach, Vice President Product Line Taycan.

Driven by test driver Lars Kern, the Taycan’s fastest lap time came in at 7:42. You can watch that video below:

Porsche is also the marque to have the overall fastest lap speed record at the Nordschleife. Back in 2018, the Porsche 919 Hybrid Evo set a lap record of 5:19.546. That record still stands today as the pinnacle of performance, one that I imagine will see plenty of other manufacturers attempting to crush.

Porsche, however, seems to be the only marque which really cares about being the fastest four-door on the ‘Ring. The Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid achieved that title back in 2016, according to Road and Track. While its 7 minute 38 second lap time is slightly faster than that of the Taycan, you have to remember: the Taycan is the fastest four-door electric car!

It’s worth noting here, though, that the Taycan was running a shorter version on the Nordschleife than the Panamera (12.8 miles compared to 12.9 miles, respectively). The records aren’t totally comparable.

But if you do care about owning a car that can be called the fastest four-door EV to ever run the Nürburgring, well—the Taycan will be making its debut in September at the Frankfurt auto show.