On the rainy fourth and final day of the Goodwood Festival of Speed I did one of my favorite things: take a gander at the parking lot. Yeah, there’s loads of cool metal running up the hill faster than Kate Bush, but there’s also a ton of good stuff parked up outside. Here’s a selection of what I found in a couple of the various spots around the festival. Oh, and one thing I can’t ID, so... commenters get your nerd knowledge ready.



A pair of Audi RS’. I’d take the one on the left obviously, because V8 wagon.

I’m not sure about the sun shade (or it was really needed), but this ‘Vette was MINT.

The 997.2 911 GT3 RS 4.0 is a masterwork of engineering. Shmee150's G-Class was very blue.

Props to this Morgan Plus 4 owner for bringing it out in the wet.

A Donkervoort D8 GTO. The Netherlands’ own take on the Caterham/Lotus Seven, this time with an Audi 2.5 liter turbo five under the hood. Must have been fun in the wet.

A knackered old Peugeot 205 on French plates. Peak French chod right there. Excellent.

The McLaren MP4-12C is aging WELL.

Gen 1 Honda Insights are a rare spot. Cool one though. Note the exact polar opposite, an Audi RS 6, parked just ahead.

This is the thing I can’t ID. Anyone got any ideas?

Anyone for drifting?

Defender—easily one of the worst cars you can drive, but also one of the best things in the world ever. A troubling dissonance.



There was even some old American metal there. I wasn’t sure whether this Pontiac Starfire was deliberately ratlook or falling apart. Cool though.

There’s no way this is a legit Aston Martin DBR 1, but this replica’s owner wins huge points for driving it through a downpour to get it to the show.

Not quite in a parking lot, but hidden off to the side: A Renault Clio V6 Mk II. I mean, who doesn’t want a 3.0 liter V6 in place of their rear seats? Mega thing.

Alfa Spider. Inject it in to my veins.

It wouldn’t be a decent Goodwood car park without a 993 generation 911 looking all cool in a corner, would it?