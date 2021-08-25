The Opel Rocks is a new Citroen Ami-based EV with about 46 miles of WLTP range. It is a little under eight feet long, weighs just over 1,000 pounds, and has a top speed of around 27 mph. It has a 5.5 kWh battery pack, that is fully rechargeable in less than 4 hours with a regular electric socket, too. It is the perfect car for teens.

Literal teens, in that Opel says that those 15 and older can drive this thing in Germany, where it will be introduced first before fanning out to other markets in Europe. This is apparently thanks to new laws there and the Rocks-e’s classification as a “light motor vehicle.” The German government took a look at the current car market and determined that the options for teens were simply lacking.

Opel is making a big deal about the doors — the passenger side swings out forward, while the driver’s side goes backward, just like the Ami — but don’t sleep on the simplicity of the interior.

Inside, the two seats are offset to each other so that the front passenger has comfortable legroom and the driver can move their seat lengthwise. Headroom is ample, even for people more than 1.90 m tall. In addition, despite its compact dimensions, the new Rocks-e offers a luggage volume of up to 63 litres in the passenger footwell, plus a smart hook for an XXL-size shopping bag. The cockpit meets the requirements of the modern young generation: clear and focused on the essentials. The display shows speed, driving mode (Drive, Neutral, Reverse), battery state of charge, remaining range and mileage at a glance. Practical details include the smartphone holder located on the centre console.

Visibility also looks ace:

The wheels are 14 inches, and the wheelbase is tiny of course, meaning that the turning radius is small as well, good for city driving and parking. What is that that I’m hearing? That this is just a rebadged Citroën Ami? I don’t care. I don’t care that this is never coming to America, either ; this is a negativity-free zone.

Opel did not say how much the Rocks-e will cost, but did say that it will “be clearly less than for a small car and the monthly leasing cost will be similar to that of a ticket for local public transportation.” Again: perfect car for teens, a cheap car that you can’t go that fast or that far in, and there is a seat for your current squeeze. Just try to get yourself in trouble with one of these, it is impossible.

