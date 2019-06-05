Screenshot: Top Gear (YouTube)

We’ve seen the new hosts, sort of, we’ve mourned the loss of Matt LeBlanc and Rory Reid, we’ve seen the trailers, and you’ll finally be able to watch the new-new-thistimeactuallyNEW Top Gear setup when the season debuts on BBC America on July 14.



Season 27 hits American viewers on Sunday, July 14 at 8 p.m. EST, 7 p.m. Central, on BBC America.

If you’re one of the declining millions that still tunes into BBC’s Top Gear every new season, no matter who they found to host this time around, you should be pretty happy to be getting two seasons of Top Gear this year. We just finished the final (short) season hosted by Matt LeBlanc and Rory Reid which debuted back in April, and we’re already just a couple of months away from the new one.

The new hosts are TV presenter and comedian Paddy McGuinness, whom you may know(?) from British dating game show Take Me Out and regular British game show Benchmark, and former cricketer and super tall dude Andrew “Freddie” Flintoff. Rory Reid is reportedly sticking around for Extra Gear, but rather upsettingly no longer has a regular gig on the main show. Matt LeBlanc reportedly left due to the demanding time commitment for filming, according to an announcement from a year ago.

There’s even more Top Gear coming later this year, as the complete catalog of seasons will move to Motor Trend’s (formerly known as Velocity, until Discovery bought a big stake in Motor Trend) on-demand streaming service, which is priced at $4.99 per month, and there are plans to launch an all new Top Gear America show on that platform, presumably also with all-new hosts.

The last iteration of Top Gear America, starring Bill Fichtner, Wookie Ford, and Antron Brown, appears to have been canceled after one season.

You can watch the latest trailer for Season 27 with the new-new-new hosts below: