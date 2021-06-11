The New Maserati GranTurismo Is All-Electric And Looking Pretty Slick

Photo : Maserati

The old Maserati GranTurismo was the kind of constant that you could set your watch to, or at least refuse to believe it would ever die. The new one is different proposition altogether.

Because the new one will be all-electric — Maserati’s first all-electric — with an electric powertrain that Maserati has been testing for a while. It’s part of an electrification plan for Maserati that includes several EVs, and maybe still a gas engine or two somewhere.

These photos show the GranTurismo in Modena, Italy, where Maserati is based, and were published by Maserati itself, in what feels like a more and more common thing for automakers to do these days. Rather than let spy photographers shoot and sell photos of cars in development, automakers now simply do it themselves.

Maserati offered no other new information about the GranTurismo, other than to say that it is currently in testing.

Ahead of the launch of the new model, the prototype cars are currently undergoing a period of intensive road and circuit testing, in various conditions of use, to acquire vital data for the preparation of the final setup.

We do, however, maybe know what it might sound like, thanks to a previously released Maserati video.

And while the new GranTurismo will be all-electric, this prototype for testing may not be. You can see what looks like an exhaust tailpipe in the following photo, suggesting that, for now, Maserati is testing with a gas engine.

Also in development at Maserati is the MC20, which is powered by a gasoline engine and is a bit of a throwback to the days when 630-horsepower supercars were more common. That is just to say that Maserati apparently wants to compete in a couple of very different places right now. One of them is a space occupied by cars like the Porsche Taycan and the other by cars like the Ferrari SF90 Stradale. What’s new is old in Modena.