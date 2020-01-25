Maserati Begins Testing Of All-Electric Powertrain For The Next GranTurismo

Photo : Maserati

After the recent merger between FCA and PSA, it was announced that electrification would be a hallmark of Maserati by 2023. Now the brand has announced that it has begun testing an all-electric powertrain that will go in the next GranTurismo and its convertible version, the GranCabrio.

The video released by the company features electric powertrain sounds that it has been developing. The quietness of an electric powertrain is seen as an advantage by some, but others lament the loss of the rumbling noise coming from an internal combustion engine. Maserati seems to be seeking a middle ground. As long as it isn’t fake noise coming from the speakers, I’m happy.

Car And Driver reported that company representatives mentioned a big product announcement coming in May of this year, which could have something to do with these new cars.

We have been expecting the Alfieri for a while, which was announced to be capable of sub-2 second 0-60 time. That car was shown as a concept in 2014 and is named after one of the five Maserati brothers, and not a relative of Guy Fieri named Al. It was confirmed for production in 2016 but has been delayed multiple times with a changing powertrain plan.

It was thought that the Alfieri would replace the GranTurismo, but that seems not to be the case. Nevertheless, it sounds like Maserati is making sincere efforts towards electrification and it looks like we can expect some sparky variants from the company in the not-too-distant future.