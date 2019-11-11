I Refuse To Believe The Maserati GranTurismo Is Dead

I was born on March 6, 2007, when Maserati parked me on stage at the Geneva Motor Show. I, the Maserati GranTurismo. I, undying. I, a vision of design and excellence that remains indefatigable. You mean to tell me that the final GranTurismo has already been built, production concluded? I refuse to believe.

There has not been a day in my life without the front-engine GT from Maserati, roaring Ferrari-derived V8 and all. I saw its retrofuture design from Pininfarina, I became who I am. There is no me without the car. It is, and I am. I was, and it was only to be.



The V8 echoed, and I bounced across the world riding its sound waves, a Pecos Bill on a twister, Slim Pickens on the bomb.

So many other cars have come and gone, but the GranTurismo remained a constant. There have been (and I will not fact-check this) 347 different Ferrari models that have debuted since the GranTurismo even had its mid-cycle refresh in 2012. There have been, what, at least four different Porsches since the car’s second refresh in 2017, even.



This is the car meant to commemorate the end of GranTurismo, or “created to celebrate the last day of production of the Maserati GranTurismo,” as the press release puts it. The car is called the Zéda, and it is different from other GranTurismos in that, uh, it has tri-tone paint. That’s fine. That’s more than enough.



What I cannot understand is if there is a life beyond the GranTurismo. What reason do I have to believe that there can even be a world without it? When the factory transitions to making EVs, as Maserati claims it will, are we sure that it won’t accidentally resume making GranTurismos, human and robot arms alike possessed by the spirit of the undead?



Oh, wait, we still have the Nissan 370Z, in production since 2009. Nevermind. We’ll be fine.

