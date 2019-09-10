Photo: Mercedes-Benz

The Mercedes-Benz Vision EQS is a concept that shows what the S-Class may be someday: an all-electric, 469-horsepower barge with 435 miles of range. It’s one of the latest reveals at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show, which, this year, seems to be just a bunch of European dudes standing around uttering “electromobility” over and over to themselves.

Mercedes has been doing electrics for a while now, with the EQC set to go into production with its disappointing 200-mile range. And there is the EQ Silver Arrow, which is probably the only car anyone should make. The EQS is Mercedes’ luxury sedan play. It includes what Mercedes says is a “world first” digital front grille.

Which is somewhat snazzy, though the first thing I thought of when I saw that was the repair bill after a front-end collision. Moving along: Here’s the interior, some of which we saw last week.

Mercedes says this interior is based on “the world of luxury yachts,” which, OK. There are lights everywhere all over the car, interior and out, with well over 1,000 LEDs on the front and rear. It all feels too much, or maybe just the kind of thing a company like Mercedes would indulge themselves with in a concept.

I would expect the actual production version of an electric S-Class to be toned down somewhat, even if for now we have the Vision EQS out here making its statement.

