The future is electric and autonomous, in case you’ve managed to tune out the automakers droning on about it. The only question is when those characteristics will take over the market. Until then, we’re left with car companies’ visions of what that future will be, like this new concept Mercedes-Benz EQ interior.

If the all-white interior Mercedes has in mind is any clue, it’s that we should maybe train ourselves to stop eating in the car right now. Don’t want to stain all of that pretty interior, do we?

Mercedes posted a handful of photos of the interior Wednesday, saying nothing about it other than that the “EQ story continues. We’re pioneering the future of sustainable modern luxury. See the interior design vision of an all-electric four seater luxury sedan.” EQ is Mercedes’ electric-mobility brand introduced a few years ago, with EQ standing for “Electric Intelligence.” (Get it? IQ? EQ? Clever.)

That, of course, means we know nothing about this interior other than that it’s part of the electric Mercedes EQ brand, and it’s been designed for a four-seater sedan. It seems like, from another recent Mercedes press release with exterior sketches of an EQ model, this will all be on display at the Frankfurt Motor Show in Germany later this month.

It sounds like we won’t know much until Mercedes wants us to, but for now, this is all we’ve got. Start weaning yourself off of that coffee now, because the stain won’t come out of this interior very easily.

