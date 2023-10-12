The Kia EV9 Will Get Up To 304 Miles Of Range For Not A Lot Of Money

The gentle trickle of Kia EV9 information continues. Kia released range numbers for the EV9 Thursday after releasing initial pricing and full line pricing within weeks of each.

The $60,695 EV9 Light Long Range RWD will get the most range. Originally Kia said this trim would get 300 miles of range. Testing shows this trim will actually get 304 miles of range. Next up is the EV9 Wind e-AWD. It’s dual motor setup and all wheel drive costs it a bit of range as it gets 280 miles of range; the EV9 Land e-AWD gets the same 280 miles of range.

The most powerful EV9, the GT-Line e-AWD doesn’t get the least range. Its 379 horsepower and dual motor setup give it 270 miles of range. The award for the least range goes to the cheapest EV9. The base Light RWD at $56,395 gets just 230 miles of range.



Keep in mind that even though the range differs between each trim, every trim save for the base Light RWD gets the same 99.8 kWh battery; the Light gets a 76.1 kWh battery. The EV9 will also come with four drive modes: Eco, Normal, Sport, and My Mode while all wheel drive models add a fifth Snow mode.

The EV9's range puts it in the middle of some key competitors. The Mercedes-Benz EQE costs a bit more, but its 279 miles of range lines up with EV9's Wind, Land and GT-Line trims. The coming Volvo EX90 is another competitor. Volvo is targeting 300 miles of range for the EX90. That’s less than the EV9 Light Long Range RWD but more than every other trim of the EV9; the EX90 costs more as well.

Other competitors like the Tesla Model X, or Model Y if you want to throw in a three row, and the Rivian R1S both cost more and get more range. A base Tesla Model X is just over $76,000 but that gets you nearly 350 miles of range. An R1S can cost nearly $100,00 but you’ll have 400 miles of range; cheaper R1S’ get just 260 miles.

If these numbers look good enough for you to open your wallet for, the 2024 Kia EV9 is set to arrive at dealers later this year.