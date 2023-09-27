The 2024 Kia EV9 Will Start At Just Over $56,000

Kia has slowly been trickling out information about the coming EV9 EV. That continues today as the brand has released starting pricing for the EV9. Assuming its destination charges are the same as other Kia vehicles — $1,325— the 2024 Kia EV9 Light will start at $56,225.

That price gets you decent enough specs. The EV9 Light comes with a 76.1 kWh battery pack a single rear-mounted motor and rear-wheel drive. That’s good enough for 215 horsepower, 258 lb-ft of torque, and an estimated 233 miles of range. Hopefully, that range doesn’t change too drastically in real-world driving: 19-inch wheels and just 215 hp moving around something that weighs 5,093 pounds and that’s shaped like a brick doesn’t help things.



Other standard features include DC fast charging capability, eight-way power adjustable driver’s seat with heating and cooling, LED interior lighting, seating for seven, tri-zone climate control, and a whole host of driver safety aids.



While that starting price might be exactly what you expected, it’s not exactly cheap either and is another high-priced EV offering coming to a market that desperately needs more affordable options. And considering that this is the base model, pricing is only going to go up from there. Some outlets are speculating that fully loaded EV9s could top out over $70,000. But Executive Vice President and Chief Operations Officer for Kia America Steven Center thinks Kia got the EV9’s pricing right.



We knew we had to get the EV9 pricing right and we believe today’s announcement will be a wake-up call to the industry. A well-equipped three-row SUV EV doesn’t have to be prohibitively expensive. It should offer the perfect balance of standard features, the ability to fast charge and be equipped with the technology savvy EV buyers are looking for. The EV9 provides all of this, and we can’t wait for it to go on sale later this year.

The 2024 Kia EV9 is set to go on sale later this year. Pricing for the rest of the lineup should be released soon.