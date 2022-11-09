Like a number of other automakers, Volvo plans to go all-electric. The new strategy is to introduce one new electric vehicle per year, giving it a fully electric lineup by 2030. And it starts with this: the 2024 Volvo EX90.

Technically, Volvo’s already started selling electric cars, but the XC40 Recharge and the C40 Recharge are electric versions of gas-powered cars. The EX90, on the other hand, was designed from the beginning to be electric-only. It’s a three-row seven-seater that Volvo says will start under $80,000.

Power comes from a 111 kWh battery pack and two electric motors that make a combined 496 hp and 671 lb-ft of torque. Expect a range of about 300 miles and the ability to charge from 10 to 80 percent in 30 minutes if you can find the right charger. And while it won’t be available at launch, Volvo says it plans to offer bidirectional charging in the future, allowing owners to power their house, charge other electric devices, and even charge other electric cars.

Inside, the EX90 looks a lot like the Polestar 3. You get a digital gauge cluster, a 14.5-inch center screen, an attractive but minimalist design, and essentially no buttons. But it’s packed with tech features built on Nvidia and Qualcomm tech that Volvo really wants you to know about. The press release called the EX90 “a highly advanced computer on wheels,” which it kind of has to be considering it’s all-electric.

Volvo also claims the “standard safety in the Volvo EX90 is also higher than any Volvo car before it.” Using a combination of cameras, radars, and lidar, the EX90 can monitor the road, detect small objects, and monitor the driver while advanced driver assistance features are in use, including automatic lane changing.

Expect Volvo to start taking orders late next year, but you’ll have to wait until early 2024 for deliveries to begin.