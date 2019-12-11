Drive Free or Die.
The GRT Grasser Lamborghini team has won the GTD class at the Daytona 24 for the last two years, and added to that with a Sebring 12 hour win in 2019. For the 2020 season this winning team has signed an all-women lineup with Christina Nielsen and Katherine Legge pairing for the full season, joined by Bia Figueiredo and Tatiana Calderon. All of this, of course, absolutely rules. Excellent lineup.

