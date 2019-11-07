The Gorgeous 2020 Hyundai Sonata Starts At $23,400

The 2019 New York International Auto Show was largely a blur, but one car does stand out in my memory. It’s the sleek and gorgeous 2020 Hyundai Sonata, with a hood curvature that would stop even the fiercest of brand snobs. And you don’t even have to pay out the nose for one.

Hyundai announced pricing on the 2020 Sonata today. The entry-level SE trim, which comes with a 2.5-liter engine that produces 191 horsepower, has pricing starting at $23,400, according to a press release. The SE also comes standard with an eight-speed automatic, an eight-inch LCD monitor and a bunch of driver-assistance technology. Hyundai also notes this base price is just $750 more than the 2019 Sonata SE.

From there, the top-of-the-line Limited trim, which comes with a 1.6-liter turbocharged engine, will start at $33,300. With it, you’ll also get a digital key, a color heads-up display, blind-spot monitors and collision warnings, and remote start parking assist.

You can see a complete breakdown of prices and trims below.

Screenshot : Hyundai

Getting something that looks as stylish as the 2020 Sonata for under $25,000 is a sweet deal. The outgoing Sonata, though a tad cheaper, looked nowhere near as great.

I know nobody is buying sedans anymore, but I really hope a lot of people buy these, if only to smarten up America’s streets a bit.