The Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition Is Going Hard At The Tesla Model Y Performance

The Tesla Model Y Performance starts at $60,990, gets an EPA-estimated 303 miles of range and runs zero to 60 in 3.5 seconds. The Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition will start at $64,900 and also goes from zero to 60 in 3.5 seconds, but its “targeted” range is only 235 miles. Also, Ford is still eligible for the $7,500 EV tax credit, while Tesla isn’t.

The performance crossover EV conversation is starting to get interesting.

Ford said this week that the performance versions of the Mustang Mach-E are “ready for customer orders” with deliveries beginning this fall, giving Tesla its first American competitor in the market segment of hot rod electric crossovers . And considering the tax credit, the Ford would seem to have a fighting chance.

The regular Mustang Mach-E GT, meanwhile, offers a slightly different proposition, as it starts at $59,900 and is slightly slower — “aims for” zero to 60 in 3.8 seconds, Ford says — but has more range (250 miles). Baking in the tax credit, that car comes within shouting distance of $50,000.

Both versions of the Mach-E GT will offer Ford’s optional driver-assist system, called BlueCruise, which is a shot at Tesla Autopilot. Both cars will also get the sort of performance upgrades you would expect from internal-combustion engine performance cars, like Brembo brakes and bigger wheels. I would expect Tesla and Ford are roughly even on those fronts.

So that has me thinking: W hy would one person opt for the Model Y Performance and another opt for a Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition. The cars are equally quick; one car is cheaper but has crappier range . There are also reputations to be considered here, in that some people in this world prefer to be seen driving a Ford that sort of looks like a Mustang while other people in this world would prefer to be driving a Tesla and nothing but a Tesla, thank you very much.

There is also build quality to consider, in that Tesla’s track record for build quality is bad but seems to have improved in recent years. Ford’s track record for EV build quality is basically non-existent, and we’ve seen some evidence that legacy automakers might struggle with their first EVs. So: Who ya got? And why? Because I’m not sure there’s an obvious choice.