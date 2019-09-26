The Five-Cylinder 2020 Audi RS Q3 Is So Freaking Green

All image credits: Audi

I’ll get to the stats and the juicy stuff in a second, but can we all just admire this green for a second? It’s a wonderful, vibrant green, the color of a venomous snake and perfect for the 2020 Audi RS Q3—a car where we admittedly couldn’t see a real point. But this green? Paint my house in it, please.

A few years ago, Audi RS-ified its compact crossover, the Q3, and we got the RS Q3 (a name I will always have trouble typing because I don’t work in finance). This is the newest version of that, and still uses the glorious 2.5-liter, turbocharged, five-cylinder TFSI engine, now good for 394 horsepower and 354 lb-ft of torque. Both those figures make the RS Q3 sound like it can haul some serious ass.

Advertisement

Audi claims the zero to 62 mph time is now 4.5 seconds in its press release, and that top speed is a governed 155.3 mph or an optional 174 mph. Nobody should be going that fast anyway, so I can’t imagine why you opt for that.

The RS lowers the body over the standard Q3 and by 10 millimeters and you can have the option of huge, 21-inch wheels, though the 20s are standard.

Eight color options are available, including the lovely Kyalami green and Nardo gray. But know if you get this car in any color other than the green, you’re a cop.

Advertisement

Unfortunately, the RS Q3 doesn’t look like it’s heading to the U.S., but our European friends reading this can expect them to go on sale by the end of this year. Prices for the SUV begin at €63,500, while the SUV coupe (shudder) begin at €65,000.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement