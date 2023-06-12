A few months ago, General Motors announced that it would no longer sell the Chevrolet Bolt EV and Bolt EUV. Sales hadn’t exactly been stellar, but it was still sad to see one of the most affordable electric vehicles on the market go away. After all, not everyone who wants an EV can afford a Lucid Air or Porsche Taycan, nor does everyone need one. But now it sounds like the Chevrolet Bolt might not actually be gone for good.

The Drive reports that in an interview with NPR, GM CEO Mary Barra made it sound like it’s only a matter of time before we see a new Bolt. According to Barra, the Bolt was really only canceled because it used outdated battery technology, and people know the name well enough to potentially make it worth bringing back.

“It’s our second-generation technology. And the difference between our second generation and third generation, which is Ultium, is a 40% reduction in battery cost,” Barra told NPR. “Bolt is something that has built up a lot of loyalty and equity,” she added before saying that she “can’t say more because I don’t discuss future product programs.”

Is that an official confirmation that we’ll see a redesigned Chevrolet Bolt released in the next few years? Not exactly. But does it sound like there’s a new Bolt in the works? We’d like to think so. Sure, the upcoming Equinox EV will probably be more popular because it looks more like a crossover (despite Chevrolet’s insistence that the original Bolt was technically a crossover), but not every EV needs to be a crossover. We’d love to see the return of an affordable electric hatchback that uses modern battery technology and offers faster charging. Fingers crossed that actually happens.