These days every sports car interior is packed with carbon and Alcantara, Pagani included. That makes for a very dull and drab color palette. Carbon is great as a material, but it never works as an aesthetic, making the inside of your car either too shiny or too dark. And Alcantara, by nature, is a dull and muted material, even when crafted in an oddball color.

That’s why it’s so refreshing when a designer decides to include a natural wood accent piece like the knob in this Huayra Roadster BC. It’s clearly been made the central focus of this car’s interior, and it looks so incredibly good. Everything else is kind of blah, but that knob is next level.

The new Pagani Huayra Roadster BC will officially be unveiled during Monterey Car Week next month in California. According to Pagani, the Roadster BC makes 800 horsepower from its AMG-sourced 6-liter V12, 50 more horses than its coupe cousin. It weighs 2,685 pounds, can corner at up to 1.9G of lateral acceleration, and shoots from 0-60 in 2.5 seconds. Only 40 examples will be built, and each one will cost an astronomical $3.5 million.

I remember when a million dollars was a lot of money for a car. When did we decide as a population that it was acceptable to charge $3.5 million for a car?