The Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Is Being Recalled Because Its Engine Shuts Off While Driving

Stellantis is recalling 76,000 plug-in hybrid Pacifica models that run the risk of stalling on the road due to a potential short circuit shutting off the minivan’s engine. This latest FCA recall applies to 67,000 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid models in the U.S., and another 9,000 of the minivans in markets abroad, according to Automotive News.



The recall specifically covers the 2017-2023 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid, and Stellantis says that engine stalling issues related to the faulty electronics have been reported in 0.2 percent of the minivans in question. The defect traces to the internal wiring of the Pacifica Hybrid’s transmission, where a potentially faulty connector could short circuit and cause the engine to shut down while driving.

Neither Chrysler nor parent company Stellantis are currently aware of any accidents or injuries related the recall. But the company has already logged six customer assistance records, 59 field reports and 242 warranty claims that are likely related to the recall.

There’s no clear date yet for when the recall will begin. Once the timeline is set, however, the fix will require dealers to update the Pacifica Hybrid’s power inverter software, and, in some cases, Chrysler will also update the software of the instrument panel cluster. The power inverter helps to regulate the flow of electricity between the plug-in hybrid’s powertrain and its battery pack.

This is just the latest in a series of potential defects impacting the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid. A number of recent recalls affected similar Pacifica Hybrid models, including those from 2017 through 2020. This latest one affects even newer models, spanning through the 2023 model year.

Those prior recalls came after Stellantis found that the Pacifica Hybrid was at risk of catching fire while stationary. The possible defect causing the fires was in the PHEV’s charging system, so it was completely unrelated to the risk of short circuits causing Pacifica engines to shut off while driving.

But the number of potential defects plaguing the PHEV model of Chrysler’s popular minivan are nonetheless troubling. As always, owners of the 2017-2023 Pacifica Hybrid models can track the recall’s status through the NHTSA website, or through the agency’s SaferCar mobile app.