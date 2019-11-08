The BMW M2 CS Racing Will Put You In The Hot Seat For Relatively Cheap

You know what they say about racing: if you want to make a small fortune doing it, start with a large fortune. This endeavor isn’t cheap and never has been. But there’s now a racing variant of the BMW M2 CS, and it seems like a pretty good value.

Advertisement

Meet the BMW M2 CS Racing, and I give them credit for giving it such a straightforward name. Like the recently unveiled M2 CS for the street, this ultimate evolution of the 2 Series coupe packs a 3.0-liter S55 twin-turbo inline-six and a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.

Depending on the series it’s in the Balance of Performance settings therein, it packs between 280 horsepower (meh) and 365 HP (better.) An upgrade package is coming that will allow it to hit 450 HP (great) as well. The electronics and power management system come from the M4 Racing.

It’s definitely aimed at being a great entry-level racing car, with ABS, stability control, a mechanical limited-slip differential with pre-load and separate cooling, and loads of carbon fiber like the street car. Right now it’s aimed at the VLN Endurance Championship Nürburgring and the TC America, and it’s likely we’ll see it in other series too.

Advertisement

The best part, arguably, is the price: 95,000 Euros, about $105,000. Jalopnik contributor and pro racing driver Robb Holland tells me that’s a hell of a deal, and while it’s more expensive than the M240i Racing it replaces, “The the M2 will be more developed. The M240i was a street car with a cage.”

If you’re going to get your start in club racing, you could do a lot worse.