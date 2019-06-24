I’m just coming down from the high that was my weekend at the Nurburgring 24 hour race, and the one thing that I can’t get over is the quantity and quality of livery that turned out for racing. With vintage races and WTCR supporting the N24 itself, there were hundreds of cars to look at, but some screamed “look at me” just a little bit louder.

(Full Disclosure: Hyundai brought me to Germany to watch its Veloster N and i30N race cars take on the field, and eat and stay gratis.)

We can definitely stop with black, white, and red liveries until the end of time, but bring on more of this stuff. Like the wild colors and bright purple wheels found in the image above (excuse the blurry pictures, as you can surmise, many of these things were moving fast).

This car deserves a gold star to go with all of its other stars.

The two Manthey Racing Porsches were turned out in a color that the team is calling “Grello” and I love it dearly. Any time a livery has to make up a color name to explain its day-glo livery is a good time.

Yeah, I’m definitely going to need all AMG GTs to be decked out in yellow and green snake skin livery from now on. It just looks better this way.

This AMG GT is so close to greatness, if only it didn’t make use of the comic sans typeface.

Who doesn’t love a well cared for vintage Opel? Nolte Motorsports’ example is not only great to look at, but it hustles like crazy, too!

This 911 is an excellent use of non-traditional colors, and color-matched wheels are never going to be bad.

Leyton House is the best simple livery of all time in Formula One. It works even better on this Corolla FX16.

GOLD!

We’ve already established that I’m a sucker for teal, so when you mix in the rest of the Valiant colors, and I’m going to gush for a livery like this. Put it on a 914 and I may as well leave the room to have a tiny proud cry.

I wish I’d gotten a more satisfying photo of this Porsche, but so it goes. This RSR-style racer, which placed second in the 3-hour vintage race on Friday afternoon, features a very non-vintage metallic blue wrap with day-glo yellow on top. More vintage racers need quality modern liveries.

Speaking of modern liveries, I really like this Swedish Racing Green job from Lynk & Co.’s pro racing effort from Cyan Racing. It’s simple, but well integrated to the shape of the car and the typeface of the logo.

Where Audi race cars are typically a mess of red and grey, this one features a lovely teal blue. I think we’re sensing a pattern here. I like teal.

And Hyundai has a livery that could easily be boring, but integrates quite a lot of visual depth. Plus WTCR is just an awesome class altogether, why not throw something eye catching at it?