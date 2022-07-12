Some of us love working on our cars, some of us prefer to leave mechanical tasks to the pros, but everyone appreciates a clean and tidy ride. That’s why, this Prime Day, we’ve focused our attention on stuff you can use on just about any vehicle. If you’re looking to deep-clean your car and protect that freshly-shined-up paint against grime and wear, check out Chemical Guys 16-Piece Car Wash & Protection Kit. It’s got everything you need to get your ride looking great, inside and out. And nothing will ruin a perfect driving day like a dead battery, so be sure to check out the NOCO 25-Amp Fully-Automatic Smart Charger. It’s small enough to stash under your back seat, but powerful enough to jump-start just about any vehicle with a dead battery. Forget about waiting around for a friendly stranger with jumper cables — this thing will have you up and running in no time flat.

(Of course, we couldn’t help but highlight the Prime Day discount on NOCO’s ultra heavy-duty Boost Max battery booster pack. It’s powerful enough to revive a 32-liter engine, the kind you’ll most likely see in commercial boats or heavy-duty mining equipment. While that’s probably overkill for your daily driver, it’s ideal for commercial jobsite equipment, tractor-trailers, motorhomes, large-scale farm equipment, and the like. And hey, sometimes it’s nice to know that you’ve got more than enough juice for the job.)

The rest of our recommendations are useful for anyone from the first-time car owner to die-hard gearheads. A microfiber wash mitt makes it easy to clean even the tightest corners of your car’s paint, while a rotary polishing tool will unlock the next level of deep cleaning and paint correction. And everyone can use a bright, durable hand-held LED light, whether you’re working under the hood or just checking out the reflection on your newly polished paint.

Below you’ll find our favorite automotive deals for Prime Day 2022. Time to spruce up your ride.

NOCO Boost Plus GB40 Portable Jump Starter Start Dead Batteries

Safe and easy to use car battery jump starter pack without the worry of incorrect connections or sparks. Safely connect to any 12-volt automotive car battery with our mistake-proof design featuring spark-proof technology and reverse polarity protection. Buy for $99 at Amazon Advertisement

Chemical Guys 16-Piece Car Wash & Protection Kit | $174.99 | 30% off



NOCO Boost Max 24-Volt Portable Jump Starter Box | $841.34 | 4% off



Chemical Guys Handy Car Wash Mitt | $10.49 | 30% off



Chemical Guys Precision Power Rotary Polisher Kit | $188.99 | 30% off



Ceramic Protective Paint Coating System | $97.99 | 30% off



NOCO 25-Amp Fully-Automatic Smart Charger | $381.37 | 49% off



Complete Wheel, Rim, and Tire Kit | $62.99 | 30% off



Ultra Bright XL Rechargeable Slim Light | $20.99 | 30% off

