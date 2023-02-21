Here Are the Best Off-Road Vehicles We Don’t Get in the U.S.

We are off to the trail races in the U.S., lately. It seems we’ve been for the last few years, really. But now that the new Chevy Colorado is out, a new Toyota Tacoma and Ford Ranger can’t be far behind. We can expect those carmakers to release some dedicated off-roaders as part of their refreshed lineups, and there’s never been a better time to be into the sport than now. At least not in America.



Even though we may be spoiled for trucks and SUVs, there are countless models sold abroad that off-road enthusiasts lust after: the forbidden fruit of the 4X4 world for us in America. In the rest of the world, off-road capable vehicles have always been popular due to their practicality as opposed to their appearance.

There are places in the world where a gnarly truck or SUV is the difference between making it home or being stranded in some inhospitable location. Mother nature is amoral (rather than immoral), and she can be harsh to us humans. I know I’d feel a lot better bombing through the outback in Australia or towards Mount Fitz Roy on the border of Argentina and Chile in one of the following off-roaders, which are not sold in the U.S.