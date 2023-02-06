Owing to HBO’s The Last of Us, “piece of shit” S10 Crew Cabs will soon be all the rage. Getting ahead of the game, today’s Nice Price or No Dice 4X4 doesn’t look shitty at all. But will the consensus be the same about its price?

Regardless of whether it’s the end of days or the party’s just getting started, the general consensus about Ford’s Mustang is that it offers some of the best bang-for-the-buck fun money can buy. Of course, that’s only if the car in question is cheap to begin with. At $27,500, last Friday’s 1991 Mustang LX 5.0 wasn’t cheap. Nice as it did appear, there are just too many newer, more capable, and comfortable (not to mention safer) alternatives out there. And that’s just considering Mustangs. That was a conclusion most of you came to, with the result being a massive 96 percent No Dice loss for the ‘Stang.

So, have you been watching HBO’s excellent series, The Last of Us? Based on the wildly popular video game of the same name, it’s four episodes in and I, for one, am totally hooked.

Two takeaways that I have from the show so far are that it seems to be a fairly faithful adaptation of the game — save for that wonderful third episode that fleshed out the Bill and Frank characters — and that a “piece of shit S10 pickup” can get you through the apocalypse. Considering that none of us knows when that potential descent into chaos might occur — and because the show’s popularity will inevitably drive S10 prices sky-high — we better get the lay of the S10 land right now.

Like the truck in the show, this 2002 Chevy S10 4X4 is a crew cab, featuring the utility and space that four doors and two rows of seaing afford. That does mean, though, a shorter 55.2-inch bed in the back. If the goal is to survive the inevitable end of tour time on the planet , lockable storage in the cab might outweigh the ability to carry more potted plants in the bed.

Unlike the show’s truck, this one is all one color (Medium Green Metallic) and appears to be in fairly better shape. The bed shows signs of use, including some scratches on the tailgate, possibly from the scraggly claws of zombies trying to shamble into the bed as the truck sped away.

Other than that, it all looks to be in decent shape and admirably rust-free. It does wear a smoked plastic bug deflector above the grille. That seems to be a requirement of membership in the S10 club, as most have them. M atching that are similar plastic deflectors on the front door windows. Bugs don’t stand a chance with this truck.

The interior features cloth upholstery that remarkably doesn’t look like it’s seen too many butts. The plastics covering the rest of the cabin look super chintzy, but that’s just GM being GM back in the day. The truck comes with A/C, power windows and locks, and push-button high-low for the 4WD.

According to the ad, the truck runs and drives without issue. At 190 horsepower, the 4.3-liter V6 should be able to get the job done and is paired with a four-speed automatic. The truck has done 99,880 miles so there should be a good bit of life (or afterlife) left in it.

On the downside, the seller says the truck was involved in an accident that resulted in it now being dunned by a salvage title.

Per the ad:

The truck has a NY rebuilt title. It was hit light on the front right side and rear right side. We replaced the front right fender, grille, headlight, front bumper, rear bumper and rear tailgate. No frame damage. No airbags deployed. Four wheel computer alignment- truck is straight. Solid nice driving truck.

Originally a Pennsylvania-registered two-owner S10 , it’s now offered for sale in Auburn, New York. The dealer asks $7,200 for the truck.

What do you think, is this S10 Crew Cab worth that kind of cash? Or, does that price make you think the end is nigh?

You decide!

Syracuse, New York, Craigslist, or go here if the ad disappears.

Help me out with NPOND. Hit me up at remslie@kinja.com and send me a fixed-price tip. Remember to include your Kinja handle.