Buried within the pages of eBay Motors is one puzzling time capsule. For the second time this year, an absolutely perfect Chrysler Concorde is for sale with all of 987 miles on its odometer.
It’s not uncommon to see fabled supercars from decades past put into storage, only to be sold at a later date. Doing that with those cars makes a certain kind of sense. But when regular, mundane cars are offered at mind-boggling prices, you’re left to wonder about the hows and whys, you have to wonder who decided to preserve a normal car.
I must admit, I never thought that I’d use “best” and “Chrysler Concorde” in the same statement, but here we are. This 1994 Concorde is listed on eBay by Primo Classics International in Florida.
The dealership says that the car has 987 miles on its odometer and a VIN check shows that to be the case. I can’t remember the last time I saw a Concorde, let alone one that didn’t appear to be a pothole away from the scrapyard.
The Concorde is representative of Chrysler’s then innovative cab-forward designs. Its passenger cabin sits close to the front with relatively short overhangs front and rear. The Concorde and its LH platform stablemates had sleek bodies with sloping roofs, unlike the K-cars that preceded them. It launched with an $18,341 base price, or roughly $35,110 in today’s money.
This example is immaculate. There isn’t a dent on the body, not a scratch on the wheels and even the badging looks clean and crisp.
It’s a similar story inside, where the plushy seats, hard plastics and fake wood trim appear to be perfect.
Under the hood is a 3.5 liter V6. It makes 214 horsepower which is delivered to the front wheels through a four-speed automatic.
This car was listed for sale earlier this year by Pat’s Auto Sales in Massachusetts for $10,995. It was featured on a Nice Price or No Dice where the dealership provided a reason why there’s a Concorde with only 987 miles:
Purchased new by a 74 year old woman who lived in a Home Care Facility, where the car was kept in climate controlled storage until she passed in 2015 at the age of 95.
The eBay auction is up to $7,600 with two days to go and reserve not met. For some insight on what Primo Classics International wants to get for the Concorde, it has the car listed on its site for $18,900. That’s a huge price to stomach, even if it’s the cleanest Concorde left on Earth.
That looks amazing. I dont think I have seen a 27 year old car in better condition outside of a car museum or maybe Jay Leno’s garage. The plastic fake wood looks brand new and the seats look like they have never been sat in. I can smell the new car smell through the monitor.
I will give them 2500. 2800 if they still have all the paperwork when they bought it.