Someone Spent $97,000 On This Delightful 1980 Ford F-250

As you all know, I love spending inordinate amounts of time looking for cheap used cars online. I also look at Bring a Trailer just to see what’s out there. Usually, the auctions are for yet another boring overpriced classic, but this minty 1980 Ford F-250 that sold for $97,000 is a real gem.



Honestly, I was considering dropping the platform entirely. The hundreds of absurdly priced BMWs, Porsches, Honda Civics, Alfa Romeos and Mustangs aren’t all that interesting to me. I’d expect someone to shove a classic Porsche into their garage for decades.

This charming 1980 Ford F-250 4x4 proves there are still gems between all of the attention-grabbing famous cars. I’m glad I still check out the platform. I mean, just look at this wonderful machine!

Why does it look so good? No, it’s not restored. It only has 76 miles on the odometer. It looks new because it basically is!

According to the auction, this truck was purchased new from Frontier Ford of Rockford, Illinois, then stored away by the original owner until the selling dealership acquired it in 2020. That explains the impossibly low mileage and impeccable condition.

Now, when an old vehicle like this sells for a lot of modern money, one of the questions is always how much it was worth in the first place. The F-250 series started at around $6,000 in 1980. Run that through an inflation calculator and it comes out to about $20,100 in late 2020 money. That means this old truck sold for mad money even when accounting for inflation.



It’s a ludicrously clean truck. Remember that 650-horsepower square body build I posted about last week? It feels weird to say it but this F-250 was a way better deal.

Forget a time capsule, this truck is a full-on time machine. Hop into it and I bet your clothes will instantly transform into a pastel suit with white shoes. I would totally rock this truck in a puffy skirt. Marvel at what is likely the cleanest 1980 Ford on the planet:



It still blew me away that someone parted ways with almost $100,000 for this truck, but I get it. If you love old Ford trucks like this one, this was likely a once-in-a-lifetime chance to buy one new so many years later. I know if I had the cash I would have been right there bidding in that auction. I mean, it’s so new it even has the Monroney sheet!

These wild auction prices confuse me as much as they probably confuse you. But there’s a good reason for it. The New York Times reported that, by being cheaper and easier than a typical auction, BaT grew into one of the preferred platforms for wealthy people to spend a lot of cash buying classic cars from each other.

Still, I’ll probably continue to be shocked whenever a regular vehicle sells for incredible figures.