This is not a drill! One of the coolest supercars, no, one of the coolest cars ever made is for sale on Bring a Trailer right now. Here’s your chance to take home this 1994 Jaguar XJ220 with only 1,800 miles on the odometer and bask in its fabulous Silverstone Green paint.

This is a wonderful Jaguar XJ220 that’s painted in a hue only a few shades away from teal. I don’t normally get hyped up about supercars, but a Jaguar XJ220 always grabs my attention. And if you happen to have the kind of money this thing commands, I can’t recommend it enough .

Jag originally promised a screamer powered by an epic V12 breathing through individual intake trumpets, instead it got a twin-turbocharged V6. The resulting car fell a little short of Jaguar’s goal of a 220 mile per hour top speed but still set an impressive production car speed record of 212.3 mph. Thankfully, t he production XJ220 kept the concept’s distinctive looks. The XJ220 has aged very well, with collectors willing to pay a hefty sum to own one of the 280 examples built.

This XJ220 was built on February 8, 1994 and spent some time in the UK before getting imported to the U.S. under the Show or Display importation exemption.

It then spent five years with a Florida collector before moving to Canada and Hong Kong before heading back to Canada. The car has lived a pampered life through all of that time and the odometer only has 1,800 miles to show for it. Its Silverstone Green paint shines bright and I wish I could just set out a chair and look at it all day.

If you can take a moment to stop staring at the paint, check out the interior of the XJ220. Inside, you get to sit in leather sport seats with black Alcantara making up much of the trim. There isn’t much in the way of luxury, here. You don’t even get electric-adjustable seats.

Behind your head is a 3.5-liter JV6 V6 coupled to a pair of turbochargers. This engine is a development of the V64V used in the MG Metro 6R4 Group B rally car and was used in Jaguar’s own racing cars, too.

So it definitely has some pedigree behind it. Power output is 542 horsepower and 475 lb-ft torque to the rear wheels through a five-speed manual transaxle with a limited-slip differential.

Here’s how it sounds:

The car comes with a bunch of records to show recent service and its complete history. The current owner has driven it about 435 miles, which isn’t much, but appears to be enough to keep it in operational condition.

As you’d expect, a car this cool is going to fetch a hefty price. It’s currently bidding at $350,000 with five days to go on Bring a Trailer. Anyone want to go in on it with me ?