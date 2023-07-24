The Best All-Wheel-Drive Cars Ever, According To You

I was thinking about it and I realized that I think there is a secret 4wd that people don’t realize. The Power wagon

The others have made off-road HD trucks, but in my estimation the PW is still the best.

1. You can get a cheap tradesman powerwagon. Thats excellent.

2. Articulink front suspension. Radius arm front solid axle suspension is good for towing but bad for flex. Articulink is a very clever solution to this problem.

3. Front and Rear locking differentials. Not only does it have lockers, the rear is a torsen style LSD WITH a locker. I’ve never seen that elsewhere. This is the ideal situation as you usually have to compromise between good everyday traction with an LSD or get a locker which is almost exclusively open when not locked...and obviously you can’t drive around locked. This is a very good feature.

The 2500 is one of the more reliable things stellantis makes too. Honestly in terms of Payload, capability, affordability...its a good truck.