The Best All-Wheel-Drive Cars Ever, According To You

All-wheel drive is becoming more and more common in the automotive landscape. At one point, drive distributed to all four wheels was reserved mostly for off-roaders and pickup trucks, but today, it’s in just about everything, and that thought is what led me to asking you folks what you considered to be the best all-wheel-drive vehicle of all time.
I’ll be honest, even my wildest expectations did not expect some of the answers you provided and that’s a good thing. We’ve got everything from rally heroes and huge trucks to early AWD adopters and normal cars that just have to have four drive wheels.
Anyway, why don’t we stop the chatter and take a look at what you, our readers, think are the best all-wheel-drive cars ever made?