The Aston Martin Valhalla Is A PHEV With Performance Worthy Of Its Name

Aston Martin has been developing its mid-engine hybrid, the Valhalla, for a while, and the car has finally been unveiled in its final form. Aston says the Valhalla is ready for production after the company shelved its in-house designed V6 engine in favor of an AMG V8.



The Valhalla now combines a 4.0-liter, twin-turbo V8 with an two electric motors . The flat-plane crank V8 will send power to the rear wheels, and the electric motors will power both the front and rear wheels depending on the drive mode. The Valhalla will make around 937 horsepower and 738 lb-ft of torque. It will go from 0 to 62 miles per hour in 2.5 seconds and will have a top speed of 217 MPH.

The HP falls short of Aston’s projections, but those specs still impress. You can see more of the car in Aston’s cryptic video below, with its similarly cryptic title:



The Valhalla slots just under the Valkyrie in the carmaker’s lineup, and borrows a lot of tech and design from the hypercar. Like the Valkyrie, the Valhalla will have a carbon fiber tub and body.



The bodywork generates about 1,323 pounds of downforce at 150MPH. The whole thing weighs 3,417 pounds, which doesn’t make it the lightest supercar around, but then again, there are two motors in this thing and a battery.

There’s also a spacious cockpit — at least compared to the Valkyrie. There’s air conditioning, touchscreen infotainment, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, plus adjustable pedals and steering column. The works! Despite the “track-biased” machine it is, Aston Martin wants drivers to know they could daily the Valhalla.



Hell, it even has about a nine mile range in all-electric mode, but driving in that setting will force the car to send power to the front wheels only. Overall, the hybrid drivetrain is obviously more about getting the most speed out of the Valhalla than lowering emissions. Interestingly enough, Aston Martin said that it sees this model as a stepping stone to an eventual BEV:



Valhalla is the latest and most significant product of the brand’s Project Horizon strategy to-date; a car which will broaden the model portfolio to reflect Aston Martin’s presence in Formula One®, set best-in-class standards for performance, dynamics and driving pleasure, and drive the transition from internal combustion to hybrid to full electric powertrains.

Until that fully-electric supercar shows up, the Valhalla will be here to carry the electrification torch for the company. The cars should start making their way to owners who paid around $800k in late 2023.

