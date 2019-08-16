Aston Martin has been promising us three new mid-engine cars, which is exciting. We’ve seen the highest performance model, the Aston Martin Valkyrie, in action already, but now the new Aston Martin Valhalla has also moved beyond the show floor stage with a “dynamic concept.”



To reiterate, the Valkyrie is the V12 mid-engine hypercar that costs like a billion dollars a will sit at the top of Aston’s new mode lineup, and the Valhalla slots under that with a similar design, similar carbon fiber body structure, and a hybrid V6 engine setup. Both of those sit on a higher performance peg the upcoming re-imagining of the Vanquish model as a mid-engine sports car.

There’s not much else to this news beyond some new pics of a physical prototype of the Valhalla, and a couple of heavily edited clips that offer no real indication of speed or sound.

But the Valhalla looks like an Aston Martin and a McLaren fused together in a freak wind tunnel accident and I gotta say, it looks pretty crazy. It’s also already been spotted filming for the new Bond movie, so even if most of us will never see this thing in person (it’s limited to just “500 coupes,” Aston says), maybe many of us can look forward to watching it inevitably get blown into a million pieces by Daniel Craig’s James Bond, or something.

