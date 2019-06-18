James Bond will reportedly ride eternal, shiny and chrome into the gates of Valhalla in Bond 25 in the new Aston Martin AM-RB 003—which has been officially renamed the Aston Martin Valhalla after the Viking legend of a warrior’s paradise.

Aston Martin announced the name of the Valhalla today, its new middle-supercar slotted under the Valkyrie hypercar and above the upcoming mid-engine Vanquish.

The Valhalla will draw a lot from its hyper Valkyrie sibling, including a similar carbon fiber structure and body, but with a more spacious and daily-drivable cockpit. It doesn’t get the V12, but rather a newly-developed in-house hybrid turbo V6 engine.

The Valhalla joins a legacy of Aston models with names starting with the letter “V,” which also includes V8, Vantage, Virage, Vanquish, Vulcan, Valkyrie and the Volante designation for convertible models.

As for James Bond, production is currently underway on the still-unnamed 25th James Bond movie, and ThisIsMoney.co.uk is reporting that the British spy will be driving the new Valhalla in the upcoming franchise installment. From the article:

That’s the moniker given to the British firm’s powerful new £1.5million 200mph-plus hybrid hypercar, which Mail Online and This is Money can exclusively reveal is set to be one of a trio of Aston Martins to appear in the latest 007 movie now in production starring Daniel Craig as James Bond. The starring role of the new Valhalla – given a licence to thrill alongside two other historic Aston Martin classics – is set to be confirmed later this week following the official naming today of the supercar which until now has been codenamed AM-RB 003.﻿



Normally I would be hesitant to believe such a thing, but the article was retweeted by Aston Martin CEO Andy Palmer himself, and apparently the news will be announced officially later this week.



An Aston Martin V8 Vantage, wearing the same license plate as the same car used in Timothy Dalton’s debut as James Bond in 1987's The Living Daylights, was spotted filming in Norway—a known location for the upcoming Bond movie—a couple weeks back. You can find clips and photos of the shoot over at AutoGuide.

So maybe we’re getting both old and new Astons. It’s unclear what the third Aston model mentioned by ThisIsMoney.co.uk may be, but they do seem to love to throw the DB5 in every movie now.

We also know scenes were shot with Daniel Craig behind the wheel of an old Land Rover Series III in Jamaica earlier this year, and it was rumored that he would be driving the new Rapid-E electric sedan, though that seems to be less likely if the Valhalla news is true.

Jalopnik reached out to Aston Martin to confirm the appearance of the Valhalla in the upcoming Bond movie and will update when more information is available.