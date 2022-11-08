Aston Martin and Brough Superior are partnering up again to make another motorcycle that’s too powerful for public roads — and about 99 percent of the human population. Aston and Brough revealed the AMB 001 Pro at the Milan Motorcycle Show (EICMA) this year. The new hyperbike was designed by Aston Martin and will be built by Brough Superior.



The two companies are producing the AMB 001 Pro as a follow up to the AMB 001, a track-only motorcycle that took after the Valkyrie AMR Pro that preceded it. The track-only version of the Valkyrie elevated the performance of Aston’s best road car ever to an unhinged hypercar, and this latest Aston and Brough collaboration takes that plan and applies it to Aston’s motorcycle.

Advertisement

The AMB 001 is getting the same “Pro” treatment with a redesigned engine and slightly lighter frame. The AMB 001 Pro is still powered by a 997cc water-cooled V-t win engine, but it’s now making 225 horsepower; the kilobike has a dry weight of 386 pounds, giving it a power-to-weight ratio similar to an F1 car.



The previous AMB 001 motorcycle made a paltry 180 hp and weighed about 397 pounds, so the AMB 001 Pro outdoes its performance by a healthy margin of 25 percent. The older AMB 001 was turbocharged, but neither Aston nor Brough mention anything about forced induction in the new AMB 001 Pro.

G/O Media may get a commission 15% off ASYSTEM - Pre-Workout+ Bruce Wayne-inspired

Pre-Workout gives enhanced energy and better recovery for your long workouts, with InnovaTea and Tibetan Cordyceps to fuel you. Buy for $39 at Asystem Use the promo code INVENTORY15 Advertisement

Given the similarities between the AMB 001 Pro and its predecessor, it’s possible the new bike is using the same engine architecture and configuration. But in order to wring out more power from the V-twin , Aston and Brough used components that are fully machined from solid billet aluminum. And the new bike’s cylinder design and wet cylinder liners improve cooling.

Advertisement

The AMB 001 Pro also underwent a few design changes to make the new bike more aerodynamic: the front fairing has a spoiler and fixed cowl that increase downforce and direct airflow past the new side wings and over the rider. The bike design tapers to the rear end, which has a fin and stabilizer for that sweet, sweet aero . But Aston failed to mention one of my favorite new design touches: the rear carbon fiber disc wheel.



The design of the new bike features lightweight materials throughout, including its fully-machined Aluminum engine, CNC Aluminum frame and carbon fiber bodywork. The AMB 001 Pro’s front fork and swingarm retain the same design as the older model, and are also made using CNC Aluminum. Even the bike’s aluminum badge is lighter than traditional Aston “lacewing” enamel badges by 99.4 percent.

Advertisement

While the limited number of Aston AMB 001 models (100) could be ordered with a few different paint finishes, the 88 models of the AMB 001 Pro planned for production will be available in a single finish, which pairs Aston’s Verdant Jade with Photon Lime accents. That way owners of the AMB 001 Pro can easily pick out their hyperbike from a stable of other Aston and Brough motorcycles. There’s no word on pricing yet, but the previous bike started at over $95,600.